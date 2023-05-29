The education ministry says SPM candidates can obtain the results from their respective schools from 10am on that day.

PUTRAJAYA: The Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 examination results will be announced on June 8, the education ministry said today.

The result slips of private candidates will be sent to them by post or the candidates can contact the state education department where they registered for the examination, the ministry said in a statement.

School and private candidates can also go to myresultspm.moe.gov.my to get their results from 10am on June 8 until 6pm on June 14. But the site is still not accessible at present.

Alternatively, candidates could also choose to get a summary of their results via SMS by typing ‘SPMICNoIndexNo’ and sending it to 15888.

The SMS results system will also be activated from 10am on June 8 until 6pm on June 14.

A total of 403,637 candidates registered for SPM 2022, which was held between Feb 20 and March 15 this year.