The Wanita Umno chief denies claims the party has forgotten its struggle for the Malays since joining the unity government.

KUALA LUMPUR: Wanita Umno chief Noraini Ahmad said Umno has been consistent in defending Islam, denying claims the party has forgotten its struggle for the Malays since joining the unity government.

Noraini pointed out that Umno had spoken out regarding the controversy over the use of the word “Allah”, and said history showed that the Barisan Nasional lynchpin represented the voice of the grassroots and Muslims.

“If you look at the statements made by me and the Umno Youth chief (Dr Akmal Saleh), Umno has been outspoken over the (‘Allah’) issue.

“This means that we will not allow anyone to question (the special position of Islam in Malaysia),” she said in an interview with FMT.

The Parit Sulong MP added that Umno had no problem speaking out on the issue despite being in the federal government, and that it would continue to do so on other important issues.

Earlier this week, Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu called on Umno members and supporters to join Bersatu to better champion the cause of “race, religion and country”.

Faizal claimed Umno had veered from the cause of the Malays, and said Bersatu was not far off from Umno’s original struggle.

Recently, the government revealed that it had abandoned its appeal against the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s March 2021 decision that Sarawakian Jill Ireland could use the word “Allah” for the purpose of religious education in Malay and her native Melanau language.

Then High Court judge Nor Bee Ariffin said a Dec 5, 1986 home ministry directive to prohibit the use of the words “Allah”, “Baitullah”, “Solat” and “Kaabah” by non-Muslims was illegal.

Noraini hoped that the federal government would review its decision to withdraw its appeal.