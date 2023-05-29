Kota Kinabalu district police have arrested the suspect and are currently investigating the motive for the murder.

PETALING JAYA: A woman was allegedly murdered by her ex-fiancé at a shopping mall in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah today.

The crime took place around 12pm, with the 22-year-old victim, who worked as a shop assistant, found with multiple stab wounds, Harian Metro reported.

The suspect, a 33-year-old man, was arrested at the scene by police from the Kota Kinabalu district police headquarters’ (IPD) criminal investigation department.

IPD deputy chief Kalsom Idris said the team rushed to the scene upon being alerted of the crime and found the victim still breathing lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

Medical officers then tried reviving her but she died at the scene. Police have confiscated a knife believed to be the murder weapon.

Kalsom said the body of the victim was sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a post-mortem and police are investigating the motive behind the crime.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.