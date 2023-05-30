V Sivakumar says the figure made up a mere 35% of the 500,000 target set by the human resources ministry.

PETALING JAYA: More than 176,000 housewives are covered under a social security scheme which was rolled out in November last year, human resources minister V Sivakumar revealed.

The 176,883 housewives under the scheme to date make up only 35% of the 500,000 target set by the ministry this year, Bernama reported.

Sivakumar encouraged housewives under the age of 55 to get covered and husbands to contribute to the scheme on behalf of their wives for their protection and welfare.

The Housewives’ Social Security Scheme (SKSSR), introduced under the Housewives’ Social Security Act 2022, is aimed at providing social security protection to housewives from domestic disasters and disability while managing households.

“I also strongly encourage third parties, such as NGOs and private companies, to sponsor this contribution for housewives,” he was quoted as saying.

He said as of May 24, RM167,000 in SKSSR benefits had been paid to insured housewives and their families.

Under the scheme, eligible housewives need only contribute RM120 per year in advance to receive 12 consecutive months of coverage.

They must be Malaysian citizens or permanent residents, aged below 55.

Meanwhile, Sivakumar said the ministry is aiming for one million gig economy workers to contribute to Socso to protect them from various risks while on the job.