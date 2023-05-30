This brings to 14 the total number of people arrested.

JOHOR BAHRU: Two more arrests were made today, raising the total number of suspects arrested in connection with a brawl in Tampoi here on Saturday to 14, say police.

North Johor Bahru district police chief Balveer Singh said all 14 arrested were locals, comprising 13 men and a woman, aged between 15 and 36.

“We’ll apply to remand the two we arrested today at the Johor Bahru court tomorrow,” he said today.

He said investigations would be carried out in a transparent manner, without any fear or favour or compromise.

Johor police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat called on the public not to speculate on the brawl.

He said police were still investigating the cause of the fight and strict action would be taken against the instigator.

The incident had gone viral via a 28-second video on social media.