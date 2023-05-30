Residents say the 3,000-unit development will worsen traffic congestion in an area currently served by a single road.

SUNGAI BULOH: Seven residents’ associations have voiced concern that a proposed new serviced apartment project will add to the daily traffic woes of more than 10,000 residents in the Sierramas and Valencia housing developments here.

Residents in the area, who are serviced by a single road, were shocked to learn of the scale of the proposed project after receiving the social impact survey form last December.

They claim to have been only aware of a smaller project consisting of two towers with 405 units next to the IGB International School.

However, a social impact survey form revealed another much larger project with nearly 3,000 units across three tower and two podium blocks.

The project is being developed by Ivory Milestone Sdn Bhd.

A joint protest letter was submitted to Selayang Municipal Council (MPS) on Feb 14, but Sierramas Homeowners Bhd chairman Mukesh Kapoor said they have yet to hear from MPS despite sending several reminders.

“We’re not questioning the legal right of the landowner to build (on the land), but we would question MPS for issuing a development order for such a high density (project),” he said.

According to a document dated May 3, 2023 obtained by the residents from Zone 23 councillor Calvin Cheong, the project’s development order was initially approved in 2013. Amendments were made and approved in 2017 and 2018.

The document also showed there are six other development projects in the area that have been approved.

Traffic nightmare

Leong Yew Kuem, a long-time Sierramas West resident, said the building could worsen existing traffic congestion, making it even more difficult for residents to enter and exit the area which has a ramp as its only access road.

Traffic into the area starts building up from 6.30am as parents send their children to school. Traffic comes to a near standstill during the peak hours between 4.00pm to 8.30pm as residents return from work.

It takes residents up to 20 minutes to cross the ramp after exiting the Sungai Buloh toll.

He said the ramp has not been upgraded for years despite the NKVE highway widening to four lanes in 2015.

“It is still (a) two-lane (ramp). We have a good number of cars flowing in, and it’s already a bottleneck now. It also has three traffic lights (at an intersection), so you can imagine the amount of time we all have wasted there,” he said.

Laman Sierramas West chairman Wilson Yew said the narrow access road would be unable to handle another massive increase in traffic once the serviced apartments are occupied.

“Just imagine if there are 3,000 units in a project, (and) each house has been given two car parks. You multiply it, then it will be 6,000 cars going in and out of the area,” he said.

Iris Leong, a committee member of the Valencia Homeowners Association, said residents are extremely concerned as their development is already highly populated.

“Valencia is home to around 3,500 people. There are around 4,000 vehicles by itself, so that’s a lot. And to have this new development – it is quite worrying what (impact) it will have on (traffic) flow,” she said.

Alleviating congestion

According to a document provided to residents, Ivory Milestone has agreed to contribute “significant” funds to upgrade the ramp to Sierramas and Valencia.

There is also a suggestion that a second entrance and exit point be opened along Jalan Hospital.

FMT has reached out to MPS president Yazid Sairi and Ivory Milestone for comment.