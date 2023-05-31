PLUS hopes to relieve rush hour congestion along the USJ-Seafield stretch under this pilot project.

KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) is to carry out tests of its SmartLane initiative on the Elite highway from June 1 to Aug 31.

PLUS operations senior general manager Yusuf Abdul Aziz said the tests were aimed at optimising the use of all lanes to reduce traffic congestion along the critical stretch from USJ to Seafield, especially during peak hours.

“This test will be implemented in collaboration with the Malaysian Highway Authority, the police and the road transport department,” he said in a statement today.

Yusuf said the SmartLane initiative will be between Km8.1 and Km6.1 northbound on the highway from 6.30am to 9.30am daily, except on public holidays.

He said that during that period, the emergency lane will be opened as an additional lane to increase the capacity of the existing lanes and help smoothen traffic flow during the morning peak hours.

“When the SmartLane is activated, highway users will be allowed to temporarily enter and drive on the emergency lane as a move to increase lane capacity before being directed to re-enter the main highway lanes to continue their drive.

“However, highway users are strictly prohibited from using the road shoulder or emergency lanes at other locations,” he said.

Yusuf said PLUS would be providing additional tow trucks in case of emergencies.

“On average, about 75,000 vehicles use the USJ-Seafield stretch every day. Of that total, 58% use the stretch during morning peak hours.”

He said highway users can also identify the SmartLane through signs and traffic controllers, or refer to PLUS social media platforms.