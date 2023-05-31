The prime minister says Putrajaya will look into the water supply problem and other issues such as education, health facilities and infrastructure.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has assured Sabahans that the federal government is determined to resolve the state’s long-standing issues as soon as possible.

Speaking at the Kaamatan harvest festival celebration in Penampang, Sabah, Anwar said he will hold a high-level meeting tomorrow involving the federal and state governments to address the state’s water supply problem.

He also identified education, health facilities, and infrastructure as other issues which the government will look into.

“I want to give my guarantee that the unity government is serious and determined to resolve all these problems as quickly as possible,” he said in his speech at the Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association hall in Penampang today.

Anwar said work was being done to hasten the Pan Borneo Highway project as well as road repair and maintenance works in Sabah.

He said that since January, Sabah and Sarawak have been able to decide on infrastructure projects under RM50 million in their respective states, thus preventing delays in their implementation.

Anwar also stressed that the federal government was focused on ensuring Sabah’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963, adding that several outstanding issues had been resolved since his government took over last November.

“That was a promise which our (Malaysia’s) founding fathers signed, and we are responsible for carrying it out,” he said.