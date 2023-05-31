Saifuddin Nasution Ismail says the Swiss watchmaker has yet to contact the ministry over the seizure of its watches.

PETALING JAYA: Swiss watchmaker Swatch has yet to offer an explanation about its “Pride Collection” watches that were seized by the authorities earlier this month, Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

Kosmo reported the home minister as saying “LGBTQ” was clearly inscribed on the face of the watches.

“As the home ministry, we know this issue is sensitive and our actions cannot satisfy all parties.

“Has Swatch contacted us? Not yet,” he was quoted as saying.

The ministry raided 11 Swatch outlets located in shopping centres in the Klang Valley and Sabah on May 13 and 14 and seized watches that it deemed supported the LGBTQ community.

LGBTQ refers to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community.

Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek had however denied the watches seized by the ministry contained any reference to the LGBTQ community.

Hayek, who has since threatened legal action to seek the return of the watches, had also claimed that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had been misinformed about the products containing LGBTQ elements.