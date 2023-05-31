Economy minister Rafizi Ramli says the new system will streamline and shorten the process of hiring highly skilled expatriates.

PUTRAJAYA: A new system for highly skilled expatriates to obtain employment permits will be launched on June 15, says economy minister Rafizi Ramli.

He said this system, called the “Xpats Gateway”, will streamline and shorten the process of hiring skilled expatriate workers in high-value industries.

He said all the agencies that handle and regulate the approval of visa applications for such workers will be required to shift their operations under the new system, which will be managed by the human resources ministry’s TalentCorp.

“Under this new application process, (visas) will be processed within five working days.

“This integrated system, coupled with the shortened processing time, will reduce bureaucracy related to the hiring of expatriate workers,” he said at a press conference after chairing a Special Task Force to Facilitate Business (Pemudah) meeting here.

Rafizi said the single and integrated system is part of the government’s efforts to modernise its procedures related to the intake of highly skilled labour and its push towards a digital economy.

On a separate matter, Rafizi said Pemudah also discussed implementing a “performance-based approach”, rather than a “headcount-based approach”, in labour-intensive fields such as the cleaning service sector.

He said with the implementation of “performance-based contracts”, companies will have to adhere to certain criteria such as detailing their plans for improving productivity and output.

“Contractors will be assessed based on monthly scores and will be paid based on their performance.”

Rafizi said Putrajaya will begin implementing this approach through a pilot project involving the cleaning service sector. This will be expanded to other sectors nationwide should it prove successful.