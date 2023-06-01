Ampang Jaya police say the suspects, aged between 15 and 26, include a secondary school student.

PETALING JAYA: The police have arrested 13 people in connection with a brawl between two groups in Bukit Ampang on Monday.

Ampang Jaya district police chief Farouk Eshak said the suspects, aged between 15 and 26, were arrested on Tuesday.

“One of the detainees is a secondary school student from Ampang, while the rest work as food delivery riders, sales assistants and (some are) unemployed,” he said in a statement today.

Farouk said initial urine tests showed that all the suspects tested negative for drugs. However, three suspects, aged 20, 21 and 26, had records for drugs and other criminal offences.

“The suspects have been remanded for four days until June 3,” he said.

Farouk said the fight broke out when one of the groups was creating noise with their motorcycle exhaust.

The other group confronted them and a quarrel broke out, resulting in three suspects suffering minor injuries.

Farouk said the case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting with objects that could be used as weapons.

The provision carries a punishment of imprisonment up to five years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.