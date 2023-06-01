The objection will be raised at the judicial review application hearing on Aug 29 at the High Court.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) will object to Bersatu’s application for leave to initiate a judicial review against Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul and four MPs from Sabah.

Bersatu is seeking to have Johari declare as vacant the seats held by the four MPs.

Senior federal counsel Ahmad Hanir Hambaly, representing the AGC, said the objection would be raised at the hearing of the judicial review application on Aug 29 before High Court judge Amarjeet Singh.

“The judicial review leave application is set for case management online before deputy registrar Firdaus Sidqi Sharil Azli today,” he said.

Lawyer Chetan Jethwani, representing Bersatu, confirmed the matter.

The application for the judicial review was filed by Bersatu vice-president Ronald Kiandee and Suhaimi Yahya as public officers of the party on April 17.

The party named Johari and MPs Armizan Ali (Papar), Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan (Batu Sapi), Jonathan Yasin (Ranau) and Matbali Musah (Sipitang) as the first to fifth respondents.

Bersatu is seeking an order to revoke a decision made by Johari through a letter dated Jan 16.

The letter stated that the second to fifth respondents had clarified and confirmed that there was no vacant parliamentary seat based on the interpretation of the constitution of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Bersatu.

Bersatu is also seeking a declaration that the four MPs had ceased to be members of the Dewan Rakyat in accordance with Article 49A of the Federal Constitution, as well as an order for Johari to confirm the four seats as vacant.