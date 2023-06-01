The electoral watchdog says Malaysian voters abroad have increased by 600% to 48,109 in GE15 compared to 7,979 in GE14.

PETALING JAYA: Electoral watchdog Bersih has called for the Election Commission (EC) to allow eligible voters to apply as postal voters for the upcoming state elections.

Bersih said the early opening of applications for postal voting would allow voters time to apply and raise voter turnout for the state elections.

“The EC need not wait until all the states have dissolved their state assemblies before opening up applications for postal voting, especially for Malaysian citizens living abroad such as students and those working abroad (category 1B voters),” its steering committee said in a statement today.

It said the number of category 1B postal voters had increased by 600% from 7,979 in GE14 to 48,109 in GE15.

Bersih also proposed that category 1C postal voters – those from agencies or EC-authorised organisations – should be extended to health and safety personnel working in the private sector such as private hospitals, whose staff would be on duty on polling day.

It said it had received complaints during GE15 of election workers not being able to vote by post, despite having registered, and also on polling day as they were on duty.

“Such incidents should not be repeated in the upcoming state elections.

“The EC must remember it is their constitutional responsibility to ensure every citizen eligible to vote is given reasonable voting access to exercise their responsibility as citizens,” it said.

Six states – Kedah, Kelantan, Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Terengganu – will hold elections after June.