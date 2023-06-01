He tells Bachok MP Syahir Che Sulaiman to read ‘financial and economic reports’ to understand issues linked to global events.

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has hit back at a PAS MP who called for the appointment of a full-time finance minister to deal with the ringgit’s decline.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said Bachok MP Syahir Che Sulaiman, who made the suggestion, should read “financial and economic reports” to understand issues related to global events.

“Don’t read PAS’ reports (on the weakening ringgit),” he told reporters after an event here today.

Yesterday, Syahir said it appeared that Anwar was struggling to focus on his role as finance minister, and this was why the government needed to appoint a “full-time” minister for the role.

Previously, deputy finance minister Ahmad Maslan said the government and Bank Negara Malaysia will discuss strategies to deal with the continuous decline in the value of the ringgit.

At 6pm yesterday, the local currency was weaker at 4.6105/4.6155 against the US dollar from Tuesday’s close of 4.6005/4.6045.