The walkout was staged by 19 of the 24 Petaling Jaya city councillors during an MBPJ meeting on Tuesday.

PETALING JAYA: The walkout staged by 19 of the 24 Petaling Jaya city councillors on Tuesday was caused by a misunderstanding, according to Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari.

Malaysiakini reported Amirudin as saying the matter was discussed by the state executive council yesterday.

“Local government, public transport and new village development committee chairman Ng Sze Han had met the city councillors and the PJ mayor (over the matter). I think this was a misunderstanding, or maybe we need to improve our way of communication,” the menteri besar was quoted as saying.

On Tuesday, city councillor Terence Tan said the walkout occurred over a disagreement on decision-making powers during a meeting about the one-stop centre (OSC) and procedural matters.

The OSC had been engaged in the approval process for a plot of land on Lorong Sultan which is slated for development. Tan said the OSC had rejected the developer’s application last year as it was requesting a larger plot than was permitted. The developer then appealed the decision.

Tan said the developer submitted another application to the OSC for consideration, in tandem with its appeal. However, three out of five of the OSC councillors asked the developer to withdraw the appeal first before the new application could be considered.

He said the developer did not withdraw the appeal but that mayor Azhan Amir was pushing for its approval.