Nasir Ibrahim’s contract was initially set to end on Oct 30 this year.

PETALING JAYA: The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) has confirmed that Nasir Ibrahim has been removed as CEO, following his claim that he had been sacked.

In a statement, Finas said deputy director-general Rozita Waty Ridzuan will serve as acting CEO until a replacement is found.

Earlier today, Astro Awani reported Nasir as claiming he received a termination letter from Finas, though no reason was provided.

He will hold a press conference later today.

Nasir was appointed Finas CEO on a two-year contract from Nov 1, 2021.

His appointment, however, was heavily criticised by Malaysian Artistes Association president Zed Zaidi.