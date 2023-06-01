Malaysia’s negotiations with the EU on a trade deal have been on hold since 2012.

KUALA LUMPUR: A dispute between the European Union and major palm oil producers Indonesia and Malaysia over a new deforestation law will have no bearing on the two countries’ stalled negotiations with the EU on free trade agreements, says Fadillah Yusof.

Responding to a Financial Times report which said the talks could be delayed over the palm oil issue, the deputy prime minister said Malaysia’s negotiations with the EU on a trade deal, which have been on hold since 2012, could resume if the bloc treated Malaysia fairly and as a partner.

The plantations and commodities minister also said Indonesia had been negotiating on an EU free trade agreement for seven years and was “very patient” about waiting longer.

Top officials from Indonesia and Malaysia, the world’s biggest producers of palm oil, have been in Brussels voicing concern over the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which they believe could be detrimental to smallholders.

“The first step is to look into EUDR,” Fadillah told reporters in Brussels, a recording of which was provided by the ministry.

“We went to see them and we presented our case… If there is a good response from them, free trade agreements will definitely be one of the areas that we are looking at.”

Indonesia’s economic and trade ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Malaysia and Indonesia account for about 85% of global palm oil exports and the EU is their third-largest market.

Both Southeast Asian countries have accused the EU of discriminatory policies targeting palm oil and Malaysia previously said it could stop exporting it to the EU over the deforestation law.

According to the EU, talks towards a free trade agreement with Indonesia were launched in 2016, with the latest round in November 2021. Negotiations on a deal with Malaysia started in 2010 but were stopped two years later.

The EU’s landmark deforestation law bans imports of coffee, beef, soy and other commodities into the bloc unless companies could provide “verifiable” information that the products were not grown on land that was deforested after 2020.

Indonesia’s coordinating minister for economic affairs Airlangga Hartarto said last month that the law would burden smallholders with onerous administrative procedures, which might see them excluded from the global supply chain.