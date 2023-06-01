Menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi says the lack of medical staff has led to long waiting times for treatment.

PETALING JAYA: Johor menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi has urged the federal government to resolve the shortage of doctors and nurses in the state’s hospitals.

Onn Hafiz said the situation was particularly dire at Hospital Sultan Ismail (HSI) in Johor Bahru, which he visited yesterday with health and unity exco member Ling Tian Soon and deputy health ministry secretary-general Norazman Ayob.

“The staff shortage at HSI has resulted in over 100 beds being unusable, and only 10 out of 18 operating rooms are functional,” he said in a Facebook post.

He said the shortage of doctors and nurses at the hospital has also led to long waiting times for treatment.

Last month, it was reported that Johor needs around 2,800 healthcare workers, especially doctors and nurses.

Yesterday, health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said there are enough nurses in the public healthcare system, but acknowledged that there may be imbalances in their distribution among healthcare facilities nationwide.