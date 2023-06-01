Petaling Jaya police had probed the matter after the incident went viral on Twitter.

PETALING JAYA: A traffic police officer was fined by the Petaling Jaya police traffic investigation and enforcement division today for parking his police motorcycle at a parking spot for the disabled.

Berita Harian reported that a video and picture showing a Honda ST1300 motorcycle being unclamped by a security guard at an apartment in Petaling Jaya at 11.30am on Monday had gone viral on Twitter.

Petaling Jaya police chief Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the traffic investigation and enforcement division had issued a fine to the officer who rode the bike.

He said Petaling Jaya police conducted an investigation after @nanmanjoi8715 posted the information.

He added that police would not compromise with any road users, including enforcement officers, who did not follow the law.

“The police would like to remind and request all road users to follow traffic signs,” said Fakhrudin.

The viral video and photograph showed the officer waiting by his vehicle for the security guard to unclamp his motorcycle. He left immediately afterwards.