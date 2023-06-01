Taiping police say the woman stopped her car at a bus stop to retrieve something from her boot when she heard the baby crying.

IPOH: A newborn baby boy was found in a box covered with ants at the Taman Kota Wira bus stop in Taiping today.

Taiping police chief Razlam Ab Hamid said the baby was found wrapped in a towel by a woman who had stopped her car to take some things out of the boot.

“When the woman got out, she heard the baby’s cries,” he said in a statement, adding that the baby was taken to Taiping Hospital.

Razlam said a doctor examined the 2.62kg baby, who was suffering from breathing problems and needed intubation.

He added that the baby, who also showed signs of dehydration, was given an intravenous drip, with antibiotics.

“The baby is now in a stable condition and is being treated at the neonatal intensive care unit.”

Razlam said police were trying to identify those who had abandoned the baby.