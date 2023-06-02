Police believe they will be able to solve the case following the arrest of a moneylender and a tow-truck driver.

KEPALA BATAS: Police have detained another two men in connection with a carjacking at the Jalan Bagan Lalang traffic lights near here on Wednesday.

Seberang Perai Utara police chief Asri Shafie said the duo – a 57-year-old moneylender and a 49-year-old tow-truck driver – were arrested separately in the state today.

“The latest arrests bring the total number of those held to five. We believe we can solve the case following the arrest of the two new suspects,” he said.

All five suspects have been remanded until June 6 under Section 395 of the Penal Code, which deals with gang robbery.

Yesterday, police arrested three men separately in Seberang Jaya and Butterworth, and in Kuala Kangsar, Perak.

In the 7.45am incident, the victim had stopped at the traffic lights before three men dragged him out of the vehicle and drove it away. The incident was caught on video and the clip has gone viral since

A preliminary investigation found that the victim’s mother had failed to pay back RM100,000 she borrowed from a man in 2020, police said.