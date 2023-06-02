Lawyer Rafique Rashid Ali says the ex-prime minister is being probed for ‘committing an activity detrimental to parliamentary democracy’.

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been questioned by the police over the “Malay Proclamation”, says lawyer Rafique Rashid Ali.

Rafique said he accompanied Mahathir as the former Langkawi MP gave his statement to Bukit Aman at Yayasan Albukhary around 12.30pm today.

“Mahathir has informed (the police) that he is ready to be charged in court and that he will answer their questions in court,” he said in a video posted on InspirasiChannel.

Rafique added that Mahathir is being investigated under Section 124B of the Penal Code for “committing an activity detrimental to parliamentary democracy”.

Section 124B carries a punishment of up to 20 years in jail.

Rafique encouraged anyone called in by the police over the Malay Proclamation to follow suit and declare that they will answer any charges in court.

“Is speaking up for the Malays or talking about the Malay Proclamation a breach of the law?

“Let the people understand what the Malay Proclamation truly is,” he said.

The Malay Proclamation is the former prime minister’s latest initiative to “unite the community”. It lists 12 key problems that it claims are being faced by the Malays, and also seeks to unite the community across the political divide.

Last month, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and several leaders of the Islamic party also signed the document to signify their support for Mahathir’s call for the Malays to unite and save the community.

Bersatu’s deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu, information chief Razali Idris and Supreme Council member Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid had also signed the document in their personal capacities.

The Kedah chapter of Pejuang became the latest to sign the proclamation, while former federal minister Zuraida Kamaruddin had also met Mahathir to discuss the initiative.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.