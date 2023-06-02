Leaders from every party in the unity government will be invited to the annual general assembly, says Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

KUALA LUMPUR: For the first time in history, leaders from DAP and PKR will be attending Umno’s annual general assembly.

Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the presidents of all parties in the unity government, including Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, will attend the general assembly which will be held at the World Trade Centre (WTC) here from June 7 to 10.

“This year is a bit different because the prime minister will be attending our assembly, together with the 19 other party presidents under the unity government,” he told a press conference here.

Asyraf also denied reports that Umno Youth did not extend invitations to their counterparts in the other parties in the unity government.

“Usually, the respective wings will follow the lead of the main branch. If Umno itself is inviting the unity government’s parties, then they will follow suit.”