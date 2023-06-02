Police say the woman pleaded guilty after the mother reported finding bruises on the baby’s cheek and thighs.

PETALING JAYA: A woman who was caught on video roughing up an infant at a daycare centre has been convicted of child abuse, police said.

Acting Gombak police chief Noor Ariffin Nasir said the 23-year-old was also fined RM10,000.

He said the woman, whose identity was not disclosed, had been put on a three-year good behaviour bond and further sentenced to three years of community service.

“The incident took place at a daycare centre in Taman Samudera, Batu Caves. The infant’s mother made a police report on May 21 after finding bruises on the baby’s cheek and thighs,” he said in a statement.

Ariffin said this in response to the one minute and 32-second video that went viral earlier today.

In the video, the woman could be seen hitting the crying child repeatedly and placing a pillow on the infant’s face.

The Twitter account that uploaded the clip urged police to take immediate action.

Ariffin said the centre was operating illegally and the owners were fined RM1,000 for flouting Selayang Municipal Council licensing bylaws.