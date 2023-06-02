Bukit Aman confirms recording the former prime minister’s statement this morning.

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad is being probed for allegedly insulting the royal institution, says Bukit Aman.

In a statement, federal police confirmed recording Mahathir’s statement this morning over its probe into the issue and the former Umno president’s “Malay Proclamation”.

“This case is still being investigated,” it said.

Bukit Aman also confirmed that the probe was being carried out under Section 124B of the Penal Code for “committing an activity detrimental to parliamentary democracy”.

Section 124B carries a punishment of up to 20 years in jail.

Earlier, Mahathir’s lawyer Rafique Rashid Ali said the former Langkawi MP gave his statement over the Malay Proclamation at Yayasan Albukhary.

According to Rafique, Mahathir told the police that he was ready to be charged and would answer their questions in court.

The Malay Proclamation is the former prime minister’s latest initiative to “unite the community”. It lists 12 key problems that it claims are being faced by the Malays, and also seeks to unite the community across the political divide.

Last month, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and several leaders of the Islamic party also signed the document to signify their support for Mahathir’s call for the Malays to unite and save the community.

Bersatu’s deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu, information chief Razali Idris and Supreme Council member Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid had also signed the document in their personal capacities.

