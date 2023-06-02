The victim, Rashidah Chong, suffered several bruises on her head and broken ribs.

KANGAR: The police have remanded a husband and wife for seven days to assist with investigations into the death of the woman’s elderly mother in Taman Cempaka Putih, Tambun Tulang, in Perlis, yesterday.

The suspects, both aged 34, were brought to the Kangar magistrates’ court at about 10.25am this morning.

The remand order was issued by magistrate Siti Nor Hasliza Ali.

Arau district police chief Ahmad Mohsin Rodi confirmed the remand order and said the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Yesterday, it was reported that a 74-year-old mother was allegedly beaten to death by her daughter in their home at 4.30am.

The victim, Rashidah Chong, was reported to have suffered several bruises to the head and broken ribs.