The pilot programme, to help the B40 group, will be held in 10 districts in Selangor, Perak, Penang, Johor, Sabah and Sarawak.

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has called for private general practitioners (GPs) to join the pilot project of the Madani medical scheme, which will be held in 10 districts across the nation.

In a statement, health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the objective of the programme was to assist the B40 group in obtaining acute primary care services at a GP located near them.

“This would also help to reduce congestion and the waiting time for patients at government healthcare facilities,” she said.

The pilot project will be held in Kuala Lumpur and the districts of Gombak, Hulu Langat, Klang and Petaling (Selangor); Kinta (Perak), Timur Laut (Penang); Johor Bahru (Johor); Kota Kinabalu (Sabah); and Kuching (Sarawak).

“The ministry invites GPs in these locations to register as a panel clinic for the scheme from today through the ProtectHealth website, or by contacting 03-86872525,” Zaliha said.

ProtectHealth is a non-profit company set up by the health ministry.

The pilot project starts on June 15, offering free healthcare services to recipients of the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) cash aid.

When tabling Budget 2023 last February, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced the Madani medical scheme as a government initiative to tackle congestion in public healthcare facilities.

The health ministry was allocated some RM120 million for this scheme.