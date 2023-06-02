India’s minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan says he is confident it will streamline movement of workers from India to Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR: India and Malaysia will soon be finalising a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the recruitment of Indian workers, says India’s minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan.

“We are in the process of finalising the text for signing of an MoU for employment, recruitment and repatriation of workers between both our countries.

“I am confident that this will pave the way for streamlining movement of workers from India to Malaysia and for better protection of their rights,” Muraleedharan said at a function for Indian nationals in Kuala Lumpur last night.

At present more than 225,000 Indian nationals are living and working in Malaysia.

The minister said he had held a number of meetings with Malaysian Indian associations and expatriate community groups yesterday, as part of his two-day visit to Malaysia.

Muraleedharan said the Indian government is reaching out to overseas Indian communities to seek their participation in what he called the “great transformation of new India”.

“I exhort you to join these transformative efforts,” he said.

Muraleedharan praised the diaspora community’s role in promoting close relations between India and Malaysia.