The former Umno man says Malay votes will no longer be as divided as the fight will be between PN and the PH-BN combination.

PETALING JAYA: Former Umno leader Noh Omar believes Perikatan Nasional stands a good chance of taking Selangor in the upcoming state election, saying Malay votes will no longer be as divided.

Noh said Pakatan Harapan candidates would benefit if there were three-cornered contests between Barisan Nasional, PH and PN.

“But there will be straight fights in Selangor now that PH and BN have joined forces, so I am confident PN will emerge victorious,” he said at a PN event in Sungai Besar tonight.

He also believed that PN could win 33 of the 56 seats in the Selangor state assembly in the coming state election.

Last month, Selangor PN chairman Azmin Ali said PN lost nine parliamentary seats in the state during the Nov 19 general election by fewer than 5,000 votes. He claimed the coalition only needed 1,000 to 2,000 more votes to win each seat in the upcoming state polls.

Azmin, a former Selangor menteri besar, also expressed confidence that PN could win 33 seats to take the state currently governed by PH.