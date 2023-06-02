Victor Sanjos will take over the post on July 3 from Ali Tamby, who was made ESSCom commander on May 18.

PETALING JAYA: Deputy Kelantan police chief Victor Sanjos will be taking over as commander of the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) from July 3.

Victor will take over the post from Ali Tamby, who will become the new deputy Kelantan police chief. Ali took up the post of ESSCom chief just two weeks ago, on May 18.

In a statement, Bukit Aman also announced that Noor Yusof Ali will head Pahang police’s crime prevention and community safety department.

Noor Yusof is currently the head assistant director of Bukit Aman’s anti-vice, gambling and secret societies division.

Meanwhile, the current Pahang crime prevention and community safety department chief Noor Hisam Nordin will be transferred to the Kuala Lumpur police training centre (Pulapol) to take up the post of commandant.