KUANTAN: Retailers have been reminded not to hoard sugar supply or impose conditions on buyers or face strict action.

Deputy domestic trade and cost of living minister Fuziah Salleh issued this warning after they received complaints about such activities in Kedah and Perak.

“We will investigate every complaint we receive because this is wrong and I want to remind all retailers not to be involved in such activities.

“If found guilty, we can take stern action against them because sugar is a controlled item,” she said in response to a sugar shortage.

She was met after handing over Rahmah aid donated by the Companies Commission of Malaysia through its wakalah zakat programme to 300 recipients here today.

The media had previously reported that action was taken against a shop in Alor Setar for insisting that any customer buying 2kg of coarse sugar at RM2.85 per packet must also purchase 1kg of premium white sugar priced at RM4.60 a packet.

The media also reported that the ministry had seized 156kg of coarse sugar believed to be hidden by a trader in Taman Kaya, Taiping.

Both activities are offences under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

Fuziah said as of yesterday, the ministry had inspected 848 premises in Kelantan, 597 in Pahang, 442 in Terengganu and 405 in Kedah through Ops Manis, which was implemented to tackle the sugar shortage issue.