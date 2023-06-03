Contract doctors warned they will have their posting cancelled if they discuss it with anyone before they begin.

PETALING JAYA: Contract doctors selected for permanent posts have been warned not to speak about their impending postings, especially on social media, with the health ministry threatening to withdraw any offer if silence is broken.

“The eHousemen system administrator has the right to cancel the offer if they (doctors) use social media or other communication platforms to discuss the posting exercise,” it said in an email which was sighted by FMT.

The ministry did not specify any reason for the warning, but it is understood that it was issued because previous postings had been widely discussed by affected doctors.

The ministry’s human resources sent the email to the 4,263 contract doctors who were successful in their interviews for permanent posts, after the public services commission (JPN) interviewed 7,062 applicants in March. A total of 2,138 doctors who failed to make the cut were also placed on a waiting list.

More than 11,500 contract doctors had applied for the UD43 posts.

The medical officers had until May 15 to accept the offer. It is not known how many confirmed their acceptance.

The ministry added that doctors could not appeal to change their postings and said mutual exchanges were also forbidden.

“All postings will be based on national interest and vacancies existing in health establishments throughout the country.

“Anyone failing to make their choice will have their offer letters for the permanent posts cancelled.”

Under the eHousemen system, the successful doctors will take up their placements in four phases between June 9 and June 21, depending on the year they entered public service.