Kuala Lumpur immigration chief says complaints were received about the unit in a condominium.

PETALING JAYA: The immigration department said it followed procedures when breaking into an elderly couple’s apartment in Kuala Lumpur during a routine raid on Friday morning.

Kuala Lumpur immigration director Syamsul Badrin Mohsin said officers were acting on a complaint made over the couple’s unit and had knocked on their door for “10 to 15 minutes” but there was no answer.

“When officers saw a lot of slippers outside the house, and no one answered the door, we broke the door open.

“The claim that we did not introduce ourselves is not true. When we knocked on the door itself we introduced ourselves as being from immigration.

“We have SOPs when we enter a home. We act based on complaints and information. We are in uniform, not plain clothes. So it impossible for this (not identifying ourselves) to happen,” he told FMT.

Syamsul said his officers would be in touch with the homeowner to resolve the issue.

“We need to speak to the owner first to see what the story is. We will investigate the matter first,” he added.

When asked if the door would be replaced and compensation would be given, Syamsul was hopeful it could be done but said: “We need to speak to the owner. And if they agree, we hope they will withdraw their police report.”

In the 3am incident at the Putra Majestic Condominium on Friday, the local couple said a man claiming to be an immigration officer broke open the door to their condominium unit and stormed into their bedroom.

The couple told FMT the man ordered them to show their MyKad but claimed he did not provide any form of identification.

The husband then lodged a report at the Sentul district police headquarters (IPD) before contacting the immigration department regarding the raid. the police have since referred the case back to the immigration department for a follow-up.