MANJUNG: The government will give priority to upgrading or rebuilding markets that are over 50 years old, says local government development minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said this was to ensure the comfort of traders and the public.

“As we know, many public markets, like the one in Taiping, are under construction. If possible, I want the project in Taiping, which is a national heritage site, to be ready for the 150th-anniversary Taiping Heritage Town celebration next year,” he told a press conference after visiting the Ayer Tawar market here.

Meanwhile, Nga said his ministry had allocated RM5.48 million for 24 infrastructure development projects, as well as upgrading works, in the Manjung district.

He said the allocation included the rebuilding of the Ayer Tawar market, here.

“The Ayer Tawar market, which is 50 years old, needs to be rebuilt because of its dilapidated building. The total cost of rebuilding the market is estimated at RM3.5 million,” he added.

According to Nga, the rebuilding of the Ayer Tawar market based on the Green Building Index – to provide solar energy as well as make it comfortable and customer friendly – will make it a new landmark in Manjung, which is known as a tourism and maritime town.

He said the allocation also included RM500,000 each for the upgrading of the Beruas market and a hawker kiosk in Jalan Gapis, Seri Manjung, and another RM100,000 to upgrade the street lights in the towns of Seri Manjung and Lumut.

The ministry, through the local government department, would continue to work with town councils to realise all the planned development to improve the quality of services and the well-being of the people, he added.