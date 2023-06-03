Bukit Aman says PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and DAP’s P Ramasamy will be questioned in relation to the former prime minister’s ‘Malay Proclamation’.

PETALING JAYA: The probe into former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s alleged contemptuous remarks towards the palace has been wrapped up.

The investigation papers are set to be handed over to the Attorney-General’s Chambers on Tuesday, federal police secretary Noorsiah Saaduddin said.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Mahathir’s “Malay Proclamation”, an initiative aimed at uniting the community by addressing 12 key problems they face, is ongoing.

Investigators have yet to question PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and Penang deputy chief minister P Ramasamy.

Yesterday, Mahathir gave a statement to the police as part of an investigation into remarks he had made that supposedly insulted the monarchy, Malaysiakini reported.

Last month, Hadi and several leaders of the Islamic party also signed the proclamation to signify their support for Mahathir’s call for action.

The document was developed by Mahathir in the aftermath of his defeat in the 15th general election, in which neither he nor any of his Pejuang peers were able to secure a parliamentary seat.