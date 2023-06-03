Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi says he has the right to criticise underperforming ministers in the interest of strengthening the unity government.

PETALING JAYA: Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi has stood firm in his criticism of economy minister Rafizi Ramli after a party leader reminded him not to attack other parties or leaders in the unity government.

Puad said he had the right to criticise ministers that did not perform in the interest of strengthening the government.

“Can’t I give my opinion? What’s wrong with giving Rafizi some advice? If he (performances) extraordinarily, the unity government will be even stronger,” he said in a Facebook post.

Yesterday, Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said Puad’s criticism of Rafizi’s performance as economy minister was akin to “shooting ourselves in the foot”.

He said Umno was bound by collective responsibility as it is part of the Pakatan Harapan-led administration, adding that it was pointless for parties in the government to continuously attack one another.

Following Puad’s remarks, Rafizi had told Puad that they were allies in the unity government and that while criticism was part of his job as a minister, the constant attacks might annoy PH’s hardcore supporters.

Puad asked how demanding that Rafizi offer feasible plans to revitalise the economy can be considered “shooting one’s own foot”.

He said he could only be accused of shooting his own foot if he was afraid to speak up and criticise the government and its leaders.