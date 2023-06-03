The 536.7ha forest reserve was previously degazetted in 2021.

SHAH ALAM: The regazetting process of Kuala Langat North Forest Reserve (HSKLU), spanning 536.7ha, which was previously degazetted in 2021, was finalised during a state government meeting two weeks ago.

Menteri besar Amirudin Shari said the issue was now considered to be settled.

“The total forest area is still the same as before.

“Implementation will be done by the Selangor forestry department,” he said when asked to comment on the matter after handing over sacrificial animals for Hari Raya Haji at the Shah Alam Convention Centre here today.

The degazetting of the forest reserve was announced by the state tourism, environment, green technology and Orang Asli affairs committee chairman Hee Loy Sian at the state legislative assembly sitting on Aug 30, 2021.

It was approved under Section 12, Selangor Forestry Act (Adoption) Enactment 1985.

At today’s event, Amirudin said the state government will hand over 700 cows and 1,000 goats starting June 28 to mosques, suraus, agencies and institutions. This will cost the state RM6 million this year.