Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says more funds should go to small traders and hawkers, instead of spending billions on large-scale projects.

PETALING JAYA: Unlike previous administrations, the unity government is more concerned about people who are in the lower income groups, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said that was the difference between his administration and its predecessors.

He said although there were many small businesses and hawker stalls throughout the country, the allocations for such businesses were proportionately smaller than the funds allocated for “big projects”.

“Billions of ringgit are spent on big projects but there is a small allocation to support small traders,” he said at an event in Kuala Lumpur today.

Anwar also called for every city in the country to have a comprehensive development plan to uplift the welfare and economic status of those in the lower income groups.

He said the government did not want Kuala Lumpur to be a “symbol of grandeur with five- or 6-star hotels and large restaurants” while other cities in the country struggled economically.

He added that it was crucial to build facilities and infrastructure that benefitted the people.