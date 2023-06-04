PUTRAJAYA: Two girls drowned while a man in his 30s is still missing while swimming at Bagan Lalang beach, Sepang, Selangor, this afternoon.

The Selangor fire and rescue department operations centre said it received a distress call at 2.34pm and six members from the Sepang fire and rescue station were sent to the scene.

The female victims, aged seven and nine, were found 50 metres from where they were suspected to have drowned.

The male victim has yet to be found. Search operations are being carried out.

Meanwhile, the body of a teenage boy, who was swept away by currents on Friday while bathing in Sungai Terengganu, near Kampung Dusun, Hulu Terengganu, was found this afternoon.

District police chief Hasmeera Hassan said the victim, Adam Shazwan Mokhtar, 15, was found floating in the river near Kampung Temir, 3km from where he drowned.