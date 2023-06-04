The deputy minister was assaulted on Wednesday after confronting a group that was loitering in an alley near his home.

PETALING JAYA: Four men have been remanded in connection with Wednesday’s assault on a Sarawak deputy minister near their home in Tabuan Jaya, Kuching.

Sarawak police commissioner Azman Ahmad Sapri said in a statement that the suspects, all aged between 23 and 32, were arrested separately in different areas around Kuching.

All had previous criminal convictions for various offences.

Azman said three of the urine tests conducted on the suspects returned positive for syabu, with another coming back positive for cannabis.

The men will be detained for four days to assist in the investigation, which is being carried out under Section 506 and Section 323 of the Penal Code.

Azman said the investigation paper will soon be handed over to the attorney-general to obtain authorisation to charge them in court.

According to Astro Awani, the deputy minister was attacked on the way home when he got down from his car to reprimand a group of men he saw loitering in an alleyway.