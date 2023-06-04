DAP national publicity secretary Teo Nie Ching says her party respects Umno Youth’s decision to not invite other parties from the unity government.

PETALING JAYA: DAP is not “disheartened” by Umno Youth’s decision not to invite other parties from the unity government to the Umno general assembly.

DAP national publicity secretary Teo Nie Ching said decisions made by Umno and its Youth, Wanita and Puteri wings must be respected, Berita Harian reported.

She said Umno’s various wing and divisional leaders were all entitled to their own views when it came to cooperation between the different parties of the unity government.

“If we are invited, we will express our gratitude. But we will not be disheartened if there is no invitation because it is their right as the organisers,” she was quoted as saying.

Yesterday, Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Salleh said a collective decision was made by all state youth leaders and executive councillors not to invite representatives from other parties in the unity government to its session at the general assembly.

Last Friday, Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the presidents of all parties in the unity government, including Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, would attend the general assembly at the World Trade Centre, to be held from June 7 to 10.