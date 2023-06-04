Emergency assistance has been channelled to the victims at Kampung Kubu Gajah, according to Sungai Buloh MP R Ramanan.

PETALING JAYA: Kampung Kubu Gajah, Sungai Buloh, was hit with flash floods this morning, affecting an estimated 400 to 450 people.

Sungai Buloh MP R Ramanan said his team had been mobilised to the area upon receiving news of the floods.

“Immediate funds for emergency assistance to flood victims have been channelled in collaboration with the Kampung Kubu Gajah village community management council and the Ummah Care NGO,” he said in a Facebook post.

Ramanan’s political secretary, Aidi Amin Yazid, said RM5,000 was given to Ummah Care to purchase and distribute food supplies to flood victims.

He told FMT that although the flood waters had subsided in most parts of the area, there was considerable property damage.

Meanwhile, the Selangor fire and rescue department said it received two separate distress calls between 8am and 10.30am this morning regarding the flash floods in Kampung Kubu Gajah.

In a statement, it said units were deployed to rescue the victims affected.

In a separate incident earlier this morning, a 57-year-old woman was trapped in her vehicle during a flash flood near Klang Sentral, Jalan Meru.

Selangor fire and rescue department assistant director of operations Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain said the 5.44am incident occurred when the woman was passing through a flooded road and her vehicle got stuck due to heavy rain at the time.

He said the woman managed to exit her car with the help of the public before fire and rescue personnel arrived at the scene. She did not sustain any injuries.