With his citizenship now confirmed, Nalvin Dhillon says he can go on to accomplish many things.

SHAH ALAM: Just a few days shy of his birthday, Nalvin Dhillon, who has spent more than a decade fighting for his citizenship, received his identity card, marking a significant milestone in his journey.

Nalvin, who turns 26 on June 5, said he was ecstatic walking out of the national registration department (JPN) holding the one item that had been out of his reach for so many years.

“After 14 years, obviously I am happy, so happy that I don’t know how to express myself. My birthday is this Monday, so this is a (great) gift.

“I am happy and I know my dad is very happy as well. At last, we have won the battle,” he told FMT.

Born to a Malaysian father and Filipino mother, and raised in Klang, Nalvin received recognition as a Malaysian citizen from the High Court in April last year, following an arduous battle that began in December 2009.

The judge ordered that Nalvin be issued his MyKad within 21 days. However, he only received his birth certificate in February.

Nalvin said he can now accomplish all the things he could not previously, such as opening a bank account, furthering his studies and helping other stateless people attain their citizenship.

“The first thing I am going to do is get my passport. I want to go to Langkawi and also meet my aunt in Australia because even to travel within Malaysia, you need a MyKad, and I couldn’t do it before,” he said.

He said he was grateful to everyone who supported him on his journey.

“I would like to thank everyone who was there for me, especially my dad and my family. Also, my girlfriend who has been with me for almost nine years, giving me moral support,” said Nalvin.

His girlfriend, Jasminder Kaur, who was with him at JPN, said she was relieved that the day had finally come, especially since the journey had been particularly difficult.

“I am so happy and excited for him because he can finally do all the things he’s always wanted to do. I am just so happy for him,” she said.

She said she was proud that Nalvin stood his ground and kept on fighting for his citizenship, despite the many obstacles he faced.

She advised people caught in a similar predicament to do “whatever it takes, do not give up”.

“Support your partner (and loved ones) as much as you can because sometimes all a person needs is motivation.”