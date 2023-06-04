Ahmad Faizal Azumu says his new appointment as Negeri Sembilan PN chairman is not meant to be a ticket for him to contest.

SEREMBAN: Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu said today he will not be contesting in any one of the six state elections due this year.

Despite being just appointed as the new Negeri Sembilan Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, Faizal said that the position was not meant to be a ticket for him to contest.

Faizal, who is also known as Peja, said his job was to help the party machinery ahead of the state elections.

“I am making an announcement today not to contest because I am from Perak and I intend to serve in my own state,” he told reporters after chairing the Negeri Sembilan Bersatu and PN committee meetings for the first time since his appointment.

Faizal replaced former Kuala Pilah MP Eddin Syazlee Shith as state chairman earlier this month.

On Bersatu’s seat allocations for the Negeri Sembilan state polls, Faizal said these had been completed and were only waiting for an endorsement by the party leadership.

Apart from Negeri Sembilan, the other five states facing elections are Selangor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah and Penang.