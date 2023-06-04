State PH chairman Amirudin Shari says negotiations on the remaining seven seats are ongoing.

SHAH ALAM: Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) have reached an agreement on 49 out of the 56 state seats to be contested in the Selangor state election this year.

State PH chairman Amirudin Shari, who is also Selangor menteri besar, said negotiations on the remaining seven seats were ongoing and expected the allocation process to be completed by the time the state assembly is dissolved.

“I can say that it (seat allocations) is 83% completed for now. This is a huge development considering we have only met twice at the state level.

“So, further talks will take place sometime next week and I believe we will reach a firm decision,” he told reporters after the 2021-2022 Selangor state sports award ceremony here today.

Amirudin was responding to a news portal report that Selangor BN wanted its share of seats to be increased from 10 to 17 for the state polls.

Amirudin said decisions from the talks will be finalised by the unity government leadership secretariat.

“It needs to be finalised by the prime minister (Anwar Ibrahim) who is also the unity government secretariat chairman.

“So when it comes to discussions (on seat allocations), there is no such thing as getting more or less (seats) as we have to look at adopting winning methods rather than a quota and such,” he said.

Amirudin said recently that the Selangor state assembly was set to dissolve automatically on June 25 if there was no request to dissolve it earlier.

The six states facing elections this year are Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.