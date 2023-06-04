Umno Supreme Council member Ahmad Maslan wants delegates from these states to raise issues that concern their respective states.

PETALING JAYA: The issues in six states that are set to hold elections will be the main focus of debates among delegates at the Umno general assembly, says a party leader.

Umno Supreme Council member Ahmad Maslan said issues affecting the people in these states, such as Kedah’s water woes, will provide party members with ideas to strengthen the party machinery and campaign strategies ahead of the polls, Berita Harian reported.

“Representatives from Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah are encouraged to raise issues that concern their respective states,” Berita Harian quoted him as saying.

Ahmad also said he hoped that Umno Youth could use the general assembly, set to take place from June 7 to 10, to come up with strategies to garner support from first-time and youth voters.

“This general assembly should serve as a platform to kickstart the state elections.

“Holding the general assembly before the state elections will provide Umno with more time to prepare for the polls,” he was quoted as saying.

Ahmad said as a key component of the unity government, Umno must ensure its candidates win at the state polls to further strengthen the current administration.

Six states – Kedah, Kelantan, Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Terengganu – must hold the elections for their respective state legislative assemblies within the next three months as their term comes to an end by the end of June.