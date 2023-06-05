Police are hunting for a fourth suspect after the attack on the homeless person.

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested three teenagers for allegedly assaulting a man, believed to be homeless, with metal baseball bats in Klang.

The suspects were arrested by the criminal investigation department at 3am today, New Straits Times reported.

Videos of the incident showed the teens, all aged 16, coming out of a car before attacking the victim.

An initial investigation found that the suspects could have also attacked three other victims in separate incidents. The police are searching for another suspect related to the case.

Klang Selatan police chief Cha Hoong Fong said the arrests were made following the discovery of two videos on social media.

“One of the suspects has a previous conviction. We are on the hunt for another accomplice. Three handphones and a car were seized. We are tracking down the other three victims,” he was quoted as saying.

He said the three teenagers have been remanded until June 7, and the investigation papers would be handed over to a deputy public prosecutor soon.