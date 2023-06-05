The works minister says the findings will first be presented to the Cabinet before being released for all parties involved to take action.

PETALING JAYA: The works ministry is finalising the draft of the report on the Batang Kali landslide, and expects its findings to be ready by the end of June, says its minister Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Nanta said the report’s findings will first be presented to the Cabinet before being released to all parties involved to take further action.

The landslide at Father’s Organic Farm in Batang Kali, near here, occurred on Dec 16 last year and killed 31 people – 18 adults and 13 children.

“I understand that many parties, including the victims’ families, are eager to know or obtain the final report on the incident. I assure you that the public works department (JKR) is making every effort to complete this process,” he said in a statement today.

Nanta said field and laboratory investigations as well as data analysis were crucial for determining the cause of the landslide.

On Friday, the victims and next of kin of those who died in the landslide criticised the government for keeping them in the dark on the investigation.

In a joint statement, they pointed out that it has been six months since the incident.

They said they had applied to the Selangor menteri besar’s office and the three relevant federal ministries – home, works, and natural resources, environment and climate change – to get a hold of the report, but to no avail.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.