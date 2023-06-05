Ahmad Said says the two coalition chairmen will finalise the allocation.

MARANG: The seat distribution between Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan for the Terengganu state elections has been completed, said Terengganu Umno liaison committee chairman Ahmad Said.

He said the seat distribution was completed within a month following three rounds of discussions between officials of the two coalitions, and will now be finalised by their chairmen.

“Both chairmen will now discuss (the seat distribution), so let’s wait for them to finalise it,” he said at the launch of the Marang Umno division level state election machinery at Wakaf Tapai here today.

Ahmad said BN has shortlisted the candidates who will vie for the state assembly seats in the coming polls.

He also denied reports saying that former menteri besar Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman will be a candidate in the election.

“I only proposed it because he is the incumbent in his area. It’s up to the party to decide,” he said.

On Friday, it was reported that Razif will defend his Seberang Takir seat.