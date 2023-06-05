Khairul Azman Zainuddin, 45, is believed to have lost control of his motorcycle and hit the road divider, say police.

KUANTAN: Channel NewsAsia cameraman Khairul Azman Zainuddin was killed in a motorcycle accident at KM43 of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak highway yesterday afternoon.

Bentong district police chief Zaiham Kahar said Khairul Azman, 45, was on his way to Kuala Lumpur when he was involved in a crash. He sustained severe head injuries and died at the scene.

“The victim is believed to have lost control of his motorcycle and hit the road divider before being thrown onto the opposite lane where he was then hit by a motorcycle,” he said in a statement.

The rider and pillion rider of the other motorcycle sustained light injuries and were sent to Hospital Bentong for treatment.

Zaiham said further investigations are being carried out under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and urged those who witnessed the incident to contacted the district control Centre (DCC) of the Bentong district police headquarters (IPD) at 09-2222222.